Sanwo-Olu Delivers Inaugural NIIA Lecture Series Today

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will today deliver the first Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) Distinguished Lecture Series 2025.

The inaugural lecture titled, “Lagos and Nigeria 2030: Projections of a World Power” will hold on September 16 at the NIIA Main Auditorium in Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island, by 12 noon.

The event to be chaired by Dr. Dere Awosika, is expected to be attended by other personalities including diplomats and captains of industries.

The First NIIA Distinguished Lecture Series 2025 is organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in conjunction with the Lagos State Government.