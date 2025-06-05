Sanwo-Olu Delighted As Lagos Welcomes New Train Sets

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday expressed delight as the state took delivery of three brand-new train sets—comprising 12 coaches—for the Lagos Blue Line Rail project.

In a statement shared via his verified social media handle, the governor described the development as a major milestone in efforts to ease traffic congestion and enhance public transportation across the state.

He said the addition of the new coaches marks a significant boost to Lagos’ Transportation Master Plan.

The Blue Line Rail is one of several key infrastructure projects under a broader strategy aimed at integrating road, rail, and water transport to deliver a more efficient and sustainable urban mobility system.

The arrival of the new train sets is expected to reduce wait times and improve passenger comfort on the Blue Line corridor.

“This means shorter wait times and more comfortable trips for everyone using the Blue Line,” the governor said.

“It’s a step forward in our efforts to make daily commuting in Lagos less stressful and more reliable.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that the Blue Line, which currently operates between Marina and Mile 2, is undergoing an ambitious extension to Okokomaiko.

The construction of the extension is expected to be completed by 2026, expanding access for residents in the western part of the state.

“I know it’s been a long time coming, but I truly believe we’re building something that will change how we move around this city for the better,” he added.

The governor also thanked Lagos residents for their patience and continued support of the state’s ongoing transport reforms.

“Thank you for being patient and hopeful. We’re getting there—together,” he said.

Share