Sanwo-Olu, Dangote, Others To Address Africa Blue Economy Summit In Lagos

Lagos State will tomorrow, October 3, host the Africa Blue Economy Summit, a landmark gathering aimed at unlocking the continent’s vast ocean and freshwater resources for sustainable economic growth.

The summit, themed “Harnessing Africa’s Blue Natural Capital for Sustainable Growth”, will take place at Azuri Towers, Eko Atlantic City, and is expected to position Lagos as a continental hub for innovation, investment, and collaboration in the Blue Economy sector.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will lead other prominent figures at the event, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Founder of the Dangote Group; Didier Drogba, football legend and Co-Founder of E1 Team Drogba; Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank; and Mr. Rodi Basso, CEO of the E1 Series. The summit will also feature African and global leaders, investors, scientists, and policymakers.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation and Chairman of the Technical and Operations Committee of the E1 Lagos GP, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the summit would provide actionable pathways to transform Africa’s marine and coastal resources into engines of growth.

“The Africa Blue Economy Summit – Lagos 2025 is the catalyst, and it signals Africa’s leadership in blue carbon, regenerative economic growth, sustainable fisheries, ocean waste-to-value innovation, and coastal protection,” Osiyemi stated.

He explained that the summit will convene leaders, scientists, entrepreneurs, and youth to chart a shared vision for an inclusive and resilient blue economy, emphasizing its role in climate adaptation, job creation, and regional prosperity.

A key highlight will be the Thought Leadership Forum, which will set the strategic agenda for the summit. It will provide a high-level platform for policymakers, financiers, ocean experts, innovators, and community leaders to share insights and co-develop strategies for scaling Africa’s blue economy.

With Lagos’ unique identity as a city of aquatic splendour, the summit is expected to reinforce the state’s leadership in driving Africa’s maritime and coastal innovation for sustainable development.