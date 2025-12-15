Sanwo-Olu Cooks At Lagos Food Festival, Says Event Has Empowered Lot Of Entrepreneurs

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday participated in the cooking and tasting of seafood rice with stirfry spinach at this year’s Lagos Food Festival. Speaking at the event organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the food festival is to make families come together, unwind and see food from different cultures to tell the Lagos food story.

The 2025 edition of the Lagos Food Festival, themed ‘Taste Beyond Borders’, was held at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, where residents of the State were treated to good music as they witnessed and relished different delicacies.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, has empowered a lot of entrepreneurs in the past six years and ensured that Lagosians catch fun as they savour different food to tell the Lagos food story.

He said: “The Lagos Food Festival is part of the events that have happened in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems. “They have done a lot of activation. They have done a whole lot of intervention in the agriculture and food security space.

“They have empowered a lot of entrepreneurs. They have done so much this year to continue to put innovators in the food business to give them an opportunity to fend and to do well as entrepreneurs. “But what you also have here is for families to come out, enjoy and see the exhibition of various food cultures. “I cooked seafood rice with stir-fried spinach.

I tasted my own cooking as well. “The food festival is about families coming out, encouraging people in the catering and food space, and for us to be able to also use food to tell the Lagos story.”

Sanwo-Olu also attended an art exhibition in Lagos on Sunday, where about 40 artists were doing paintings on the walls, describing the artists’ work as creativity of Lagos.

“We want to encourage everybody in our entire space. We need to be able to lift people up and continue to encourage different skills and different professions so that Lagos can continue to remain safe and home for all of them,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.