Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Vanguard’s Publisher, Sam Amuka, At 90

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated an elder statesman and the Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Prince Sam Amuka Pemu, on his 90th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Amuka as one of the celebrated journalists, columnists, editors and publishers in the Nigerian media industry.

He said Pemu, who would clock 90 tomorrow (Friday), deserved all the commendation for the numerous roles he has played in the development and growth of the pen profession as well as his positive contributions towards job creation and economic empowerment of thousands of journalists in Nigeria.

He said: “On behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper and elder statesman, Prince Sam Amuka Pemu, on his 90th birthday.

