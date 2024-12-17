""" """

New Telegraph

December 17, 2024
December 17, 2024
Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Remi Tinubu On Doctorate Awards

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her recent conferment of two prestigious honorary doctorate degrees.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Lagos State Government, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the awards as a testament to the First Lady’s exceptional dedication to nation-building, leadership, and service to humanity.

New Telegraph reports that Senator Oluremi Tinubu was honored with the Honorary Doctorate Degree of Management, Honoris Causa, by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), and the Honorary Doctorate Degree in Public Administration by Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

“These honors reflect your distinguished career as a public servant and your tireless efforts in advancing the cause of women, youth empowerment, and community development across the nation,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The Governor reflected on the First Lady’s legacy of impact and leadership, describing her achievements as a source of pride for Lagos State and an inspiration to millions of Nigerians, particularly women.

He noted that the recognition indicates her enduring commitment to service and her ability to inspire positive change in the nation.

Sanwo-Olu also prayed for continued grace, strength, and wisdom for the First Lady as she continues to uplift and inspire the country.

He affirmed that the milestone is not only a personal triumph for Senator Tinubu but also a celebration for Lagos State and the entire nation.

