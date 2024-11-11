Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Pastor Tunde Bakare At 70

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Pastor Bakare, who clocks 70 today as a faithful servant of God, preacher, change agent, and promoter of good governance.

He said the cleric, who has been involved in positive activism and politics on many occasions, is an epitome of honesty, dedication and service. He added that his unblemished records of service in God’s kingdom for several decades have made him a role model to many.

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised Pastor Bakare for his commitment and positive contribution to democracy and good governance in Nigeria, noting that the cleric is one of the respected Nigerian religious leaders who hold people in power accountable to the public.

He said, “On behalf of the Government and the people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, associates and the entire congregation of Citadel Global Community Church to felicitate Pastor Tunde Bakare on his 70th birthday.

“Pastor Tunde Bakare is a dynamic preacher and teacher with dedication, service and commitment. He has impacted the body of Christ positively through the propagation of the gospel.

“He has been a blessing not just to members of his church but to millions of Lagos residents and Nigerians, through his contributions to humanity and promotion of good governance.

“As Pastor Tunde Bakare celebrates his 70th birthday, I pray that God will grant him grace, anointing and strength to continue to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. God will grant him good health to enable him to render more service to humanity and God’s kingdom.”

