Sanwo-Olu congratulates Olowo

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, on his election as the Chair of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Inter-governmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting (ISAR).

Sanwo-Olu said the immediate past Commissioner of Finance’s election is a testament to his commitment the accounting standards.

Olowo was elected as the Chair of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting (ISAR) during the organisation’s 41st session at Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland, held November 6–8.

