Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Ojikutu At 80

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the first female democratically elected deputy governor in Nigeria, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, on the celebration of her 80th birthday. Ojikutu, who was deputy to ex-Lagos State Governor, Sir Michael Otedola, during the aborted Third Republic under the platform of the National Republican Convention (NRC), will clock 80 today.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Ojikutu as an experienced technocrat, devoted Muslim, disciplinarian and anti-corruption crusader, who is passionate about good governance, the development of Lagos State and the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

Sanwo-Olu described Ojukutu as a rare example of selfless leader and said she deserved all the accolades at 80 for her immense contributions to the growth and development of governance, economics and politics in Lagos State.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I felicitate the first elected female Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu on her 80th birthday.”