Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Oba Rilwan Akiolu On His 81st Birthday

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended warm congratulations to Oba Rilwan Akiolu, the Olowo Eko and revered monarch of Lagos, on his 81st birthday.

In a message issued on behalf of his family and the people of Lagos State, Governor Sanwo-Olu celebrated the enduring legacy and contributions of Oba Akiolu, wishing him a joyous and fulfilling birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his admiration for the monarch’s leadership, noting Oba Akiolu’s unwavering dedication to fostering peace, unity, and development throughout Lagos.

“I wish His Royal Majesty a joyous celebration and pray that God grants him more wisdom for a lasting era of peace and prosperity in Lagos State,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He further prayed for many more fruitful years for Oba Akiolu, recognizing the monarch’s continued service to humanity and his devotion to the people of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu’s tribute highlights the Olowo Eko’s pivotal role in the cultural and socioeconomic growth of Lagos, advocating for policies that have strengthened community relations and supported the state’s growth.

The people of Lagos State join in celebrating Oba Rilwan Akiolu’s legacy, anticipating his continued impact on the throne of his ancestors.

