Sanwo-Olu Congratulates NMMA Winners, Restates Commitment To Press Freedom

…Hails visually impaired Victor Oteri for winning Broadcaster of the Year Award

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated the commitment of his administration to Press freedom as well as encouraging the media, being the fourth estate of the realm, to perform its critical role in the nation’s democracy.

He stated this in a congratulatory message to winners of the just-concluded Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA), describing the achievement as a reward for hard work and commitment to the media profession.

The Governor particularly hailed visually impaired Victor Oteri for winning the Broadcaster of the Year Award. He said with accomplishment, Oteri, the Deputy Director, Programmes of Lagos Traffic Radio, has shown that disability won’t hinder ability.

He also commended all the journalists in the state-owned media who won awards in different categories of NMMA, as well as those who were nominated for one of the prestigious media awards in Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in the congratulatory message issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, commended the awardees for their commitment and dedication to the media industry.

He said the award is well-deserved in recognition of the journalists’ professionalism and performances over time as the mirror of society.

Governor Sanwo-Olu assured media practitioners that Lagos State, being the biggest home of the media in Nigeria, will always ensure press freedom and encourage the Fourth Estate of the Realm to play its critical role in democracy without any obstacle.

The Governor implored media practitioners to rededicate themselves to courageous and objective journalism, urging them to shun fake news, misinformation, misinformation and disinformation.

