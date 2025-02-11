Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Nigerian-Born Ojomo On Super Bowl Victor

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Nigerianborn American football defensive tackle Moro Ojomo for his Super Bowl LIX victory with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ojomo and the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Ojomo’s family moved to California in 2009. He proudly held up the Nigerian flag after the win.

This Super Bowl championship is Ojomo’s first, capping off a remarkable rookie season.

“Congratulations to Morotoluwa Ojomo, @MoroOjomo, a proud Lagos-born talent, for becoming a Super Bowl Champion with the Philadelphia Eagles! Your journey from Lagos to the NFL exemplifies resilience, determination, and unmatched talent,” SanwoOlu wrote on his X account.

