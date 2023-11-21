Sanwo-Olu congratulates new THISDAY on Saturday Editor

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Mr. Obinna Chima, the immediate Deputy Editor of THISDAY, on his appointment as the Editor, THISDAY on Saturday, saying the appointment is deserving.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Chima’s appointment was an inspiration to young journalists that they can get to the top position hardwork, dedication and commitment to their profession.

He said: “The appointment of Mr. Obinna Chima, as the Editor, THISDAY on Saturday, is deserving. “It is an inspiration to young journalists, especially members of staff of THISDAY/Arise Media Group, that they can get to the top of their career in the company if they put in a little more than is expected from them by their employers.

“The elevation of Mr. Obinna Chima from Deputy Editor of THISDAY to the Editor, THISDAY on Saturday, attests to his exceptional track record of achievements in the last 13 years in THISDAY Newspapers Limited.

“Chima has proved his mettle in the journalism profession. I do not have any doubt in my mind that the cap fits him. “He is a seasoned journalist with a proven track record of excellence in the pen-pushing profession, especially in business, finance and Capital Market reporting for about two decades. “I want to urge Chima to bring his wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the journalism profession and also be a good gatekeeper.”

“He should see his new appointment as a crucial assignment for the media, especially THISDAY on Saturday, to be more circumspect and developmental while performing his duty as watchdog of the society.”