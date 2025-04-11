Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Marwa, Pedro On LASU’s Doctorate Awards

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide SanwoOlu, has congratulated the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), and former Deputy Governor of the State, Otunba Olufemi Pedro, for the Honorary Doctorate degrees conferred on them by the Lagos State University (LASU).

Marwa, a former Military Administrator of Lagos State, was awarded Doctor of Humane Letters (Infrastructure, Security and National Development) Honoris Causa, while Otunba Pedro, a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), received Doctor of Business (Banking, Entrepreneurship and National Development) Honoris Causa during LASU’s 28th Convocation ceremony yesterday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the distinguished honourees are exemplary leaders who have left an indelible mark on Lagos State.

He said the honours bestowed on Marwa and Pedro are well-deserved considering their roles in the development and growth of LASU, Lagos State and Nigeria in different capacities as public officers and their remarkable impact in their chosen professions.

