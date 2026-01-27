Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Lagos APC Spokesman, Oladejo

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the Publicity Secretary of the Lagos chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mogaji Oluseye Oladejo, on his 60th birthday. Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Monday, said Oladejo is a valuable asset and dependable spokesman for Lagos APC.

He described Oladejo, a former Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area and former member of the Lagos State Executive Council, as a seasoned politician and administrator, who used his positions for the development of governance and politics in the state.

The governor said Oladejo’s attainment of Diamond age is a personal milestone worthy of appreciation and praises to God for an impactful life. He praised his commitment and service to the Lagos State Government as a one-time Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce and Industry and later Commissioner for Special Duties.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State to congratulate our party’s Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Oluseye Oladejo, on his 60th birthday.

“Mogaji Oladejo is a seasoned politician and administrator who has contributed significantly to the ruling party and Lagos State.