Sanwo-Olu Congratulates GAC Member, Solomon On 65th Birthday

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, on the occasion of his 65th birthday, describing him as a ‘worthy ambassador of the state with track records and enviable achievements in public office.’

Governor Sanwo-Olu, said this in a congratulatory statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Thursday.

The Governor praised GOS, as Senator Solomon is fondly called, for being a worthy ambassador of the State with track records and enviable achievements in public office.

He described the former member of the House of Representatives and Senate, who clocks 65 on Thursday, December 19, as a seasoned politician and an administrator who used his positions for the development of the Mushin Local Government Area, Lagos State, and Nigeria at large.

Samwo-Olu said Senator Solomon contributed immensely to the growth and development of Lagos State in different capacities as a council chairman, House of Representatives member, distinguished Senator, and active politician, especially during the last general election as the Director-General (Campaign Council) of the Lagos State All Progressives Council (APC).

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon on his 65th birthday. We thank God for his life.

“Senator Solomon made great achievements as the Chairman of the Mushin Local Government, and his administration built many infrastructures at the grassroots level. He also touched many lives and impacted his constituents and Nigerians at large as a federal lawmaker, both at the Green and Red Chambers for 12 years.

“As an experienced and seasoned politician, he led our party, the All Progressives Congress, to victory during the last general elections. As the Director-General of the APC Campaign Council in Lagos State, he worked tirelessly with party leaders and members to ensure we retain Lagos.

“As Senator Solomon celebrates his 65th birthday, I pray that he will increase his good health to enable him to render more service to humanity and our dear State and Nigeria.

