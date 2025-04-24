Sanwo-Olu Congratulates GAC Member, Alebiosu At 89

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide SanwoOlu, has congratulated elder statesman and member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Otunba Bushura Alebiosu, on his 89th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said Alebiosu deserves all the commendations for the selfless leadership he has rendered in the state.

Recall that Alebiosu, the Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos East Senatorial District, who clocks 89 today.

The governor said Alebiosu, the member of the Lagos State House of Assembly in the Second Republic, has contributed immensely to the growth and development of governance and politics in Lagos State for over four decades.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, as well as members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Council (APC), I celebrate our father, Otunba Bushura Alebiosu, on his 89th birthday

