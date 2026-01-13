Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Fatima Raji-Rasaki At 70

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the former First Lady of Ogun, Ondo and Lagos states, Senator Fatimat Raji-Rasaki, on her 70th birthday anniversary.

Senator Raji-Rasaki, who is the wife of former Military Governor, Brigadier-General Raji Rasaki (rtd), clocked 70 today. She was a distinguished Senator, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District in the Eighth National Assembly.

She was former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment. The governor also congratulated the former federal lawmaker and her husband for their 50th wedding anniversary, saying five decades of marriage, which has produced many positive things in life, is worth celebrating.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, commended Senator Raji-Rasaki for her advocacy on gender issues and grassroots politics, as well as championing women’s empowerment and development policies during her tenure in the National Assembly.