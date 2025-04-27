Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Elegushi On 15th Coronation Anniversary

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, on the occasion of his 15th coronation anniversary.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu described the monarch as a visionary and vibrant leader who has distinguished himself through committed, selfless, and passionate community service.

The Governor stated that the reign of Oba Elegushi, the 21st Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, has brought peace, growth, and development to the domain.

He further described Oba Elegushi as an epitome of dedication and selflessness, noting how he has transformed his kingdom over the past 15 years into a destination of choice for real estate development, entertainment, leisure, and hospitality.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, and family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, on his 15th coronation anniversary.

“Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi is a visionary and vibrant monarch who has distinguished himself in community service as a committed, devoted, selfless, and passionate leader and traditional ruler.

“I applaud Oba Elegushi for his development policies in the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom. The people of the kingdom are fortunate to have such a dedicated, loving, and caring monarch. He deserves all accolades for the impactful and purposeful life he has lived, especially over the past 15 years of his reign.

“Since ascending the throne of his forefathers 15 years ago, Oba Elegushi has displayed exemplary leadership.

“I commend his passion and commitment to the growth and development of Ikate-Elegushi as a traditional ruler and his contributions to the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, which plays an essential role in governance, mobilising community support for government policies, and serving as a bridge between authorities and local communities.

“As Oba Saheed Elegushi celebrates 15 years on the throne, I pray that God will continue to bless him with good health, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding for a continued reign of peace and prosperity in Ikate-Elegushi.

“May he witness many more fruitful years on the throne of his forefathers.”

