Sanwo-Olu congratulates Ayangburen of Ikorodu at 70

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide SanwoOlu, has congratulated the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, on the occasion of his 70th birthday. He described him as an epitome of dedication and selflessness in community service. Sanwo-Olu in a message issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Oba Shotobi, had brought quality leadership to his subjects since his ascension to the throne of his forefathers.

He said: “On behalf of my wife and family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, on the auspicious occasion of his 70th birthday. It is with great delight that I join Oba Shotobi’s family, friends, associates and subjects to celebrate his 70th birthday. “Since ascending the throne of his forefathers as the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Adewale Shotobi, has displayed exemplary leadership in Ikorodu.”