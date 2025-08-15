Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Alara Of Ilara On 5th Coronation Anniversary

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, the Alara of Ilara, in Eredo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), on his fifth coronation anniversary.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Friday, praised the monarch’s exceptional leadership, saying Oba Ogunsanwo’s reign has left a lasting imprint on Ilara and the wider Epe Division.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, the Royal Family, and the entire Ilara community on the auspicious occasion of his fifth coronation anniversary.

“In just five years, Oba Ogunsanwo’s reign has left a lasting imprint on Ilara and the wider Epe Division. He has led with wisdom, dignity and a genuine devotion to the welfare of his people – championing peace, fostering unity, and safeguarding the proud traditions of Ilara, even as he embraces the opportunities of progress and development.

“His ability to harmonise the heritage of his forebears with the demands of the present day is both inspiring and instructive. Under his stewardship, Ilara has strengthened its place as an integral part of Lagos State’s growth story while preserving the distinct identity that makes it so special.

“As Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo celebrates this milestone, I pray for continued wisdom, robust health, and even greater accomplishments in the years ahead. May his reign bring enduring peace, joy and prosperity to Ilara and to all who look to your throne for guidance.”