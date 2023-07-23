Sanwo-olu Congratulates Akeredolu On 67th Birthday

Felicitates Ondo First Lady At 70

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on the occasion of his 67th birthday. Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday, praised Akeredolu’s commitment and dedication to the service of the Ondo State people, as well his great contribution and excellent leadership among the South-West governors.

He said Governor Akeredo- lu as a renowned legal icon, administrator and governor had made valuable impact in the lives of many people in Ondo State, South-West and Nigeria. Sanwo-Olu said Akeredolu, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is an advocate of good governance, restructuring and true federalism in Nigeria. Governor Sanwo-Olu also congratulated Ondo State First Lady, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu on her 70th birthday.

He wished Governor Akeredolu and his wife a prosperous birthday and prayed to God to grant them unending peace and good health as they continue to render service to the people of Ondo State. Sanwo-Olu also prayed for a fast recovery for Governor Akeredolu, who is currently out of the country for medical treatment. He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his 67th birthday. I also congratulate Ondo’s First Lady, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu on her 70th birthday.