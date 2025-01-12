New Telegraph

January 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Aiyedatiwa…

Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Aiyedatiwa On 60th Birthday

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has joined others to congratulate the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on his 60th birthday.

Governor Sanwo Olu in a statement issued on Sunday celebrated Aiyedatiwa’s impactful leadership and contributions to Ondo State since he took over the leadership baton.

Marking the Diamond Jubilee of Governor Aiyedatiwa, Sanwo-Olu commended his achievements since assuming office in December 2023.

READ ALSO:

He acknowledged the governor’s dedication to improving the lives of the people in Ondo State and delivering the dividends of democracy.

“On this milestone occasion of his Diamond Jubilee, I wish him continued health and wisdom so that he can serve Ondo State even more,” Sanwo-Olu remarked.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, popularly recognized for his commitment to good governance and development in the Sunshine State, has received an outpour of good wishes from leaders and citizens alike on this landmark birthday.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Jigawa Govt Decries Rising Malnutrition, Calls For Urgent Intervention
Read Next

Appear like boss lady in Pant Suit style
Share
Copy Link
×