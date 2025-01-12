Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Aiyedatiwa On 60th Birthday

Share

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has joined others to congratulate the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on his 60th birthday.

Governor Sanwo Olu in a statement issued on Sunday celebrated Aiyedatiwa’s impactful leadership and contributions to Ondo State since he took over the leadership baton.

Marking the Diamond Jubilee of Governor Aiyedatiwa, Sanwo-Olu commended his achievements since assuming office in December 2023.

He acknowledged the governor’s dedication to improving the lives of the people in Ondo State and delivering the dividends of democracy.

“On this milestone occasion of his Diamond Jubilee, I wish him continued health and wisdom so that he can serve Ondo State even more,” Sanwo-Olu remarked.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, popularly recognized for his commitment to good governance and development in the Sunshine State, has received an outpour of good wishes from leaders and citizens alike on this landmark birthday.

