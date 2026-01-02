Sanwo-Olu Confirms Eight Dead In GNI Building Fire

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has provided an update on the aftermath of the fire that destroyed the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building on December 24, expressing condolences to families of the victims and those affected by the disaster.

In a tweet on the governor’s verified X page, he confirmed that eight people have died in the incident, with five victims identified and three remaining unidentified.

He noted that 13 people have been rescued so far.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said an information centre has been established at the site, where anyone seeking assistance or information can speak with officers from LASEMA, NEMA, LASBCA, and other responding agencies.

He emphasized that the area remains unsafe, warning that no businesses or unauthorized activities should take place in the vicinity.

The market is closed, and only first responders are permitted on site as emergency teams continue to search through the rubble, particularly at the rear of the building, to ensure no one remains trapped.

The governor highlighted that unsafe practices, including the use of generators near transformers and the construction of shops around critical infrastructure, significantly increased the risk of such disasters.

Following a full structural review, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced that the GNI building will be safely demolished, along with some surrounding structures, prioritizing public safety.

“My heart is with every family affected. I remain committed to overseeing the recovery process and ensuring we do right by our people,” he wrote.