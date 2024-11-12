Sanwo-Olu Condoles With Victims Of Epe Traffic Accident 

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed his heartfelt condolences following the traffic accident that occurred on Monday, in the Aiyetoro area of Epe, Lagos State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the accident involves a cement truck that reportedly suffered brake failure, leading to the loss of lives and multiple injuries.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Sanwo-Olu in an official statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident.

He also extended his sympathies to the bereaved families.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences in light of the tragic traffic accident that occurred in Aiyetoro, Epe.

“My thoughts are with the families of the victims, and I pray for the souls of the departed and for the swift recovery of those injured.”

The governor emphasized the importance of community support during this difficult time and wished the affected families comfort and strength as they cope with their loss.

“May the families find solace in the love and support surrounding them, and may the cherished memories of their loved ones bring them some comfort as they navigate their grief,” he added.

This incident has cast a shadow of grief over the Epe community, with many calling for stricter measures to prevent future occurrences of similar accidents.

