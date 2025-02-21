New Telegraph

Sanwo-Olu Condoles With Abatan Over Wife’s Death

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday expressed condolences to the Publisher of New Dawn Online, Mr. Olatunde Abatan, over the death of his wife, Mrs. Desola Abatan.

Sanwo-Olu while mourning the passing of Mrs. Abatan, who died at the age of 58 on Tuesday after a brief illness, described her death as a great loss to the family, particularly her husband, children, and siblings.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, yesterday also sympathised with the entire family, friends and associates of the deceased.

The governor also sent his condolences to the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the death of the renowned journalist’s wife.

