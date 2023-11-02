Sanwo-Olu Commissions Yaba Overpass Bridge

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday commissioned the Yaba overpass bridge.

The governor said the bridge is one of the four new overpasses built by his administration along the Red Line rail alignment to eliminate vehicular/pedestrian and train traffic interaction.

He also said the bridges will put an end to incessant train-vehicular accidents along the state’s train mass transit corridor.

The bridge will also facilitate smooth movement for the Red Line, which the Governor promised Lagosians would commence operations before the end of next quarter.

Speaking on the completion of the bridge, which he described as another leap in the fulfilment of his administration’s promises under the Traffic management and Transportation pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S+ developmental agenda, Sanwo-Olu added that the completion of the bridges will improve economic life in the state.

According to him, the bridge forms part of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), explaining that the LSTMP is the state’s long-term transportation blueprint designed towards increasing mobility choices for all citizens while making the transit system attractive, convenient, affordable, and accessible, reducing urban transportation-induced emissions, and optimizing usage of the current road network.

Urging the people to assume ownership of all projects constructed by the government and protect them from vandals and other societal enemies, Sanwo-Olu warned against all forms of abuses and misuse of the bridge, stating that environmental law enforcers have been given strict instructions to arrest and prosecute violators.

We should not feel unconcerned when societal enemies are bent on destroying our commonwealth. We should be concerned because great societies are built and sustained when their people take ownership of their infrastructure.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let me reiterate that this bridge is not a marketplace; the steps, ramps, and sidewalks are not for displaying wares. Our law enforcement agencies have been given strict instructions to ensure zero tolerance for any misuse of this facility.

“I also want to use this opportunity to serve the last notice to all those who are engaged in illegal trading on the railway tracks. For your safety and the safety of others, pack your wares and display items and leave the tracks immediately. Equally, I want to appeal to our informal bus operators that the era of lining their buses on the roadway is over. Please ensure that buses are parked within the space provided for your operations.

"I therefore ask you all to protect this bridge from vandals and other societal enemies. For the avoidance of doubt, let me reiterate that this bridge is not a marketplace; the steps, ramps, and sidewalks are not for displaying wares. Our law enforcement agencies have been given strict instructions to ensure zero tolerance for any misuse of this facility." He said

The governor, who attended the commissioning event with his deputy, Dr Obafemi Kasiri Hamzat, and other top functionaries members of his government, recommended the management of Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LAMATA) for the completion of the state; the governor enjoined citizens of the state to assume ownership of all the projects executed by the government.

Speaking on the completion of the bridge, Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo said the overpass bridge will eliminate incessant accidents at level crossings as well as facilitate unhindered movement for the Red Line trains whose frequency will be very high.

The LAMATA boss thanked the governor and the leadership of the state’s House of Assembly, under the speakership Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa for their support and cooperation from the beginning to completion of the projects, assuming that all impediments have been removed from the path of realizing the Governor’s dream. of a well-integrated multi-modal transportation for the State. She added that the state enjoys the cooperation of the Federal Government in that regard.

Both Akinajo and the Chairman, of Yaba Local Council Development Area Hon. Kayode Omiyale appreciated the governor for the completion of the job. While Omiyale promised that the LCDA and the people would guard and protect the bridge from vandals and abusers, Akinajo assured of her Agency’s commitment to delivering a 21st-century transport system in line with the THEMES+ agenda of the governor.