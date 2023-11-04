Sanwo-Olu Commissions Second Bridge Within Five Days

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is set to commission the second bridge in less than seven days.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Governor will on Sunday, November 5, 2023, commission the Oyingbo Overpass bridge at the Junction of Murtala Mohammed Way and Apapa Road, along the Red Line rail transit route, at Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

Sunday’s commissioning will be the second within five days. Reacal the governor had last Wednesday commissioned the Yaba Overpass bridge, also along the Red Line.

The governor had explained that the rate of work and spate of official commissioning of bridges along the railway corridor is imperative for the state to deliver on its promise of launching a second commuter train route for the benefit of the people of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu listed the soon-to-be-opened Oyingbo overpass bridge as one of five bridges designed to eradicate the train/vehicle/human interactions that often result in the loss of lives.