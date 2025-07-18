Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has commissioned the first Local Government-owned radio station in Nigeria (Ishokan 106.7 FM), operated by the Mushin Local Government, emphasising the importance of information dissemination to the people.

Ishokan 106.7 FM, Nigeria’s pioneering local government-owned radio station and other legacy projects executed by the Chairman, Mushin Local Government, Emmanuel Olanrewaju Bamigboye, was commissioned at Oliyide Street, Mushin, Lagos, Friday by the deputy governor, Dr Kadir Obafemi Hamzat on behalf of Sanwo-Olu

In his address, the governor said the launch is laudable and worthy of emulation by other Local Government Areas.

According to him: “It’s always good to communicate with our people. So, we must appreciate the Chairman of the Local Government for building these notable projects. First, getting all the federal agencies in one place, so that if you need anything, you are not running from one place to another. Secondly, establishing this radio station, and many other projects, including roads, markets, and others, is a real achievement,” said Sanwo-Olu, adding the residents should be excited about having such a political party and Chairmen who are commissioning infrastructures that some states cannot do.

The Governor stated that the State is progressing under the All Progressive Congress (APC) adding that, as roads are being commissioned, Primary Healthcare, Schools, Administrative blocks and so many more are launched. This implies that the party is a progressive one, urging the people to unite and be able to stand on the President’s mandate.

He reiterated further that to be able to stand on that mandate, every resident must possess a voter’s card, stressing that those who are yet to possess the voter’s card should ensure they go out when the registration process commences, as the prosperity of the nation strongly depends on the reforms and policies of the president.

In his goodwill address, the State Chairman, the All Progressive Congress, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, disclosed that the voters’ registration will start next month, reiterating that Mushin Local Government has the largest number of polling units in the state, with a total number of 547 polling units.

The Chairman added that the party is expecting much from Mushin Local Government in the 2027 election, saying “We have a projection of about 500 voters per polling unit, and we are expecting from Mushin a minimum of 250 each from the projected 500. If you multiply 250 by 547, you’ll be looking at about 136,000 votes.”

Ojelabi, therefore, urged the residents to come out and register for their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC), as what will be recorded in the just concluded local government is far lower.

He stressed that if the people are desirable and sure that they support Asiwaju, 2027 is the time to show it. He stated further that he realised that the majority of the members who are shouting APC, who are moving from one place to the other, they don’t possess the PVC, and without the possession of your PVC, no matter how much love they have for party and the candidate’s they will not have the opportunity to vote for the party or their preferred candidate.

“I am imploring all of you who are members of our party, all the citizens of Mushin Local Government, that another opportunity is knocking at our door. Come let’s make sure that our vote counts,” he added.

In his goodwill message, the former member of the House of Senate, Hon. Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, underscored the importance of seeking advice in continual governance, emphasising that wise counsel and expert insights are crucial for informed policy decisions and responsive governance.

Likewise, in his address, the Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, noted that the Local Government Chairman had constructed the infrastructural projects in line with the Lagos State THEMES Plus Agenda, which has made Lagosians proud of him.

He added that the State government is happy with him and also believes that his successor will continue from the Chairman and do better beyond his laudable projects.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of Mushin Local Government, Hon. Emmanuel Olanrewaju Bamigboye, urged the residents of Mushin and all beneficiaries of the facilities to utilise them to their maximum, stressing that these projects belong to them. He added that public infrastructure thrives when people see themselves as custodians.

According to him, “Let me assure you all that this newly elected administration will surely continue the great works and remain fully committed to delivering more projects that will touch lives and transform our communities. Together, we will build a Mushin that sets the pace for progress, inclusion, and sustainable growth.”