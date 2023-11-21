Sanwo-Olu Commissions New LABCA Office

…seeks Lagosians’ involvement in addressing the menace of collapsed buildings

Though Lagos State has witnessed a decline in the rate of collapsed buildings, courtesy of efforts by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABCA), the government can not fight the menace alone.

To this end, the governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday enlisted the cooperation of members of the general public in tackling issues of incessant building collapse in the state.

He made the call while also calling on building professionals in the state to shun all forms of unethical practices in the discharge of their duties, maintaining that sharp practices had been majorly identified as the cause of building collapse.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the plea on Tuesday

While speaking at the commissioning of an iconic office building for the LASBCA at GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

LASBCA, the Agency saddled with the responsibilities of ensuring that basic minimum standards and quality control in building construction were observed to achieve structurally safe, secure, and sustainable buildings in the state.

The governor, while expressing preference for collaboration of stakeholders in the industry, also posited that the task of reducing the menace of building collapse was for everyone, saying such required an attitudinal change across the board which should make the citizenry point out the wrong in their vicinity.

“The task of reducing the menace of building collapse in our society is for everyone and it requires an attitudinal change across the board. When you see something going wrong in society, say it out loud. LASBCA district and zonal offices are all over the state where you can easily report any distressed building. I assure you that the confidentiality of your report is guaranteed and safe.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on all Lagosians especially professionals that are engaged in the construction industry not to cut corners in the discharge of their duties. Because trying to cut corners has been majorly identified as the cause of building collapse in our society today. It is not just in Nigeria that we have seen or heard of buildings collapsing but all over the world,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the repositioning of LASBCA played a crucial role in regulating construction activities, ensuring compliance with building standards, and promoting safety in the rapidly growing urban landscape in line with his administration’s THEMES + agenda for a greater Lagos.

He assured that the newly commissioned office would serve as the nerve centre for the vital functions, equipped with modern technology and skilled workforces to enhance efficiency and effectiveness, noting that a robust mechanism needed to be put in place to address the challenges of urbanisation in a rapidly evolving city like Lagos.

“In a rapidly evolving city like ours, it is imperative that we have robust mechanisms in place to address the challenges of urbanisation.

This LASBCA office will be at the forefront of this effort to collaborate with stakeholders, developers, and citizens to create a built environment that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also safe and sustainable.

“You can see that the aesthetic beauty of this environment has been enhanced. I urge you all to rededicate yourself to duty and make judicious use of the equipment and material provided inside this beautiful building,” the governor charged.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, in his remark, said the edifice marked a significant milestone in the development of the city, restating the commitments of staff to rededicate themselves to creating a sustainable and resilient built environment for Lagosians.

General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki said the office complex, which was conceptualised, designed, and supervised by the Agency’s staff, comprising Architects, Engineers, and builders and at no consultancy cost to the state government, was equipped to serve the people of Lagos State even more effectively.

According to him, the new office complex will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and excellence in building control practices, noting that the building demonstrated LABSCA’s ability as an Agency to adequately perform its duties as specified by the law.

“Our commitment to upholding the highest standards of construction and ensuring compliance with regulations is further strengthened by this facility,” he assured.

“Mr. Governor, we appreciate you, sir, for without your kind support and express approval, this building would not be standing today,” he said.