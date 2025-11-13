Sanwo-Olu Commissions Multiple Projects In Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday inaugurated a series of landmark projects in Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), underscoring his administration’s commitment to grassroots development, innovation, and inclusive governance.

The projects, facilitated by LCDA Chairman Muibi Alade Folawiyo, include residential estates, a shopping mall, administrative and legislative buildings, mosques, chapels, and facilities for community safety and multipurpose use.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commended local council chairmen for delivering the dividends of democracy at the grassroots and praised Folawiyo for his visionary leadership, describing Lagos Island East LCDA as a model of infrastructure, governance, and digital innovation.

During the event, the Governor also launched the E-Birth Registration Initiative, a collaboration between the National Population Commission (NPC) and UNICEF, designed to ensure that every child receives a National Identification Number (NIN) at birth. Sanwo-Olu explained that the digital system would improve data collection, planning, and service delivery for children across the state.

Hon. Folawiyo noted that each commissioned project represents both infrastructure and legacy, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to transparency, maintenance, and community development.

UNICEF’s Celine Lafoucriere lauded the initiative for protecting children’s rights and ensuring access to essential services, highlighting that 94% of children under five in Lagos are already registered, with efforts ongoing to reach underserved communities.

The commissioning ceremony drew members of the Lagos State Executive Council, LCDA chairmen, traditional rulers, political and religious leaders, and representatives of development partners.