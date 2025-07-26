Sanwo-olu Commissions Legacy Projects In Bariga, Agboyi-ketu LCDAs

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday inaugurated legacy projects in the Agboyi-Ketu and Bariga Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), facilitated by the council chairmen.

Governor Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the Otunba Bushura Alebiosu Multipurpose Building, Agboyi Community Primary School, Agboyi-Ketu ICT Hub, Oba Taiwo Adesegun Lamina Sport Centre, and a network of four roads at Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, facilitated by the Council chairman, Hon. Dele Osinowo.

The governor also commissioned a legislative chamber, 21 networks of roads, five Primary Health Centres, three newly built primary schools, and one fire station in Bariga LCDA, facilitated by the Hon. Kolade Alabi-led administration.

Speaking during the commissioning of the legacy projects in Agboyi-Ketu and Bariga LCDAs respectively, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the council chairmen for delivering dividends of democracy to people at the grassroots.

He said his administration would continue to support the council administration carrying out laudable projects for the people.

He said the 57 councils in Lagos State enjoy full autonomy from the State Government, noting that many local governments were able to carry out impactful projects because they had always received their full allocation without state interference.

“As we formally commission these initiatives, let this achievement resound across every corner of Lagos; this administration’s work is ongoing and relentless.

“From Bariga to Badagry, from Ikorodu to Epe, we are steadfastly building a Lagos that delivers and a Lagos that works for its people,” he said.

The governor, while commending outgoing council chairmen for their performance in office, urged the incoming administrations to take up the baton and do more than their soon-to-be predecessors.

He also urged residents of the two LCDAs and Lagosians at large to protect and maintain public facilities.

“I urge you to continue working hand in hand with your council to protect and maintain these facilities.

“Use them well, care for them diligently, and make sure that they remain vibrant centres of your community life for many years to come, and I assure you that the government will continue to invest in you and your community.

“To achieve this, I ask for your active involvement through your ideas and determination so that we can sustain this progress,” he advised.

In his welcome address, Osinowo said the legacy projects carried out by his administration were his parting gifts to the people of the area for trusting him with the leadership for eight years.

He expressed confidence in the incoming council administration led by Mrs Adetola Abubakar and called on the people of Agboyi-Ketu to support her as they did for him to succeed.

Also speaking, Alabi said the legacy projects were implemented by his administration to improve the lives of people at the grassroots level.

He announced the renaming of some streets after prominent individuals who had impacted the area, including Community Road, which is now known as Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road.