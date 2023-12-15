Sanwo-Olu Commissions Iconic Greenwich Estate

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu has commissioned a residential Estate built on a former dump site in Agboyi Ketu Local Council Development Area of the state.

Greenwich Gardens Estate – a residential estate jointly delivered by the LCDA and a private property developer was a 27 hectares market cum dump site which had become notorious as a criminals’ den.

Speaking at the launching of the Estate, Governor Sanwo-Olu, while reiterating his administration’s commitment to the provision of sustainable housing for the people of the state, also used the opportunity to call on private investors to partner with the state in bridging the gap of housing deficit.

“On our part, we are determined and committed to complete all the ongoing housing projects and significantly add to the 19 housing schemes that our administration has completed and which currently provide a decent abode for residents.” Said the governor.

He also said: “The housing sector in Lagos State, as a mega city, offers huge opportunities for real estate investors, given the increasing population and the demand for decent and affordable shelter.”

Describing the launching of the estate as a celebration of the delivery of a valuable dividend of democracy, the governor added that it is the result of good governance, visionary leadership and continuity in governance and people-oriented projects.

Sanwo-olu lauded the LCDA Chairman, Oshinowo, for his commitment to the service of his constituency; the governor described him as a leading light among his peers.

Also, while commending the pioneer Chairperson of the LCDA, Otunba Yetunde Arobieke for conceiving the project, the governor said she was prompted by the desire to transform a crime-prone area and at the same time address the critical housing needs of her people.

Speaking further, he said: “This Estate will provide more decent homes for Lagosians residing in the metropolis.

“Unarguably, this estate will provide another livable community and add value to the ambience of the environment, which will serve as a catalyst for improved economic activities in the community.

Sanwo-olu also urged potential landlords to take ownership of the scheme and protect all government infrastructure.

“I want to urge the potential landlords to take ownership of this scheme and protect the infrastructure religiously.

He also said “As a government, we understand the challenges of housing in the State, and this is why this administration has embraced a global housing policy in which people can become homeowners through an inclusive and convenient financing system based on their income.

Chairman of Agboyi Ketu LCDA, Dele Oshinowo, in his remarks said the completion of Greenwhich Gardens was addressing housing needs and rejuvenating the crime-prone area. Adding that its objectives are in tandem with the fourth “M ” pillar of governor Sanwo-olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda – Making Lagos a 21st Century Mega City.

While appreciating the state governor for his tremendous support towards the actualisation of the project, Oshinowo explained that the project comprises 101 apartments; 66 units of 2 -Bedroom Detached Houses, 20 units -Bedroom Terraces, and 64 residential plots (sites and service scheme), the estate is built on 27 hectares of land, initially a food market dumping ground, and hideout for criminals.

He also appreciated Party stalwarts, predecessors in office and the mass of party faithfuls, while he disclosed that three other Estates were in the offing and would soon be ready for completion and commissioning.

In his own remarks, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Mr. Cornelius Ojelabi commended the LCDA Chairman for believing in the philosophy of the party and partnering the state governor in executing the same, through the provision of dividends of democracy to the people of Lagos.

Ojelabi also commended the Sanow-olu and Oshinowo for the cooperation that led to the delivery of the project, equally urging potential owners to take ownership of the properties and guard it with jealousy.

Pioneer Chairperson of the LCDA, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke who gave a brief history of crimes in the area, while appreciating incumbent governor Sanwo-olu also thanked former governor Babtunde Fashola for his support and the role he played in ensuring that the once dreaded location is transformed into the cynosure and architectural masterpiece that it is today.