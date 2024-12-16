Sanwo-Olu Commission Network Of Four Roads, Bridge In Alimosho

Share

…Stresses commitment to transforming economic life at grassroot level

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has formally commissioned the Babafemi Dada – Jamiu Lawal – Shalom Academy – Yinka Folarin network of roads in Alimosho Local Government Area. Totalling 1.57 kilometres, the project includes a 250-meter deck on a pile across a swamp belt.

In his keynote speech at the inauguration on Monday, the Governor said the roads are a testament to his administration’s commitment to transforming economic life from the grassroot level This is as he enthused that the project will

stimulate economic activities, reduce travel time, foster community interaction, as well as put an end to exploitation by an individual who hitherto constructed and tolled a wooden bridge.

Sanwo-Olu added that with the completion of the road, the state government has improved the drainage network, addressed perennial flooding, and created jobs for over 342 individuals directly while generating opportunities for numerous others indirectly.

According to him, professionals, including engineers, quality assurance experts, suppliers, administrative staff, artisans, and unskilled labourers, have all benefited from the initiative.

“Allied industries, such as cement, steel, and solar light manufacturers, have also experienced economic growth.” He added.

Noting that the project is not just a road but a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to improving the lives of citizens at the grassroots, the road will improve upon the safety and well-being of the people.

He also said: “Before this intervention, connecting the Igando and Ayobo communities was a major challenge. Residents relied on a precarious wooden bridge—built by a private individual—which posed safety risks and required exorbitant fees.

“The alternative was an inefficient detour of at least 10 kilometres, which was neither practical nor in line with our goals for connectivity and inclusiveness.

Expressing delight at the timely delivery of the projects, while praising the Special Assistant, Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola and his team, Sanwo-Olu stated that the project supports his administration’s broader vision of stimulating local economies and creating a framework for sustained growth.

“By reducing commute times and costs, the bridge and road network will enhance the quality of life for residents and promote productivity.” He said.

Sanwo-Olu also urged residents to take ownership of the road to prevent any form of vandalism; he described the numerous infrastructure facilities provided by his administration as dividends of responsive governance.

Earlier in his speech, Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola appreciated the Governor for his unwavering commitment to the THEMES Plus Agenda, as demonstrated in the numerous projects being executed and delivered throughout the states, particularly in the area of road infrastructure.

Daramola said the efforts compliment government dedication to addressing critical infrastructure needs by providing structurally sound and aesthetically pleasing alternatives that meet the demands of the dreamt “Greater Lagos”

The event was attended by traditional rulers, and politicians from all levels of government, among other groups.

