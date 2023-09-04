Sanwo-Olu Commission Lagos Rail Mass Transit

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday commissioned the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line System.
Sanwo-Olu became the first passenger to ride on the train during its inaugural ride as operations began on Monday.
The governor boarded the train from the Marina terminal en route to Mile 2.
READ ALSO:
- Residents hail Sanwo-Olu over improvement in socio-economic activities
- Re- election: Sanwo-Olu presents scorecard to Lagosians
- Sanwo-Olu: Our debt is higher compared to where we were but Lagos still the most sustainable state
Recall that the Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, announced on Thursday that the Lagos Blue Line Rail would commence commercial operations on Monday, September 4.
Akinajo added that Governor Sanwo-Olu would be the first passenger during the inaugural ride on the train.
Details later…
Tags: lagos state LAMAT Railway Service