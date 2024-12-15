Sanwo-Olu Commission Five Alimosho Roads, Bridge

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will on Monday, December 16, 2024, commission some rehabilitated and newly constructed roads and a bridge in the Alimosho Local Government Area.

The roads, Babafemi Dada with Bridge, Yinka Folarin-Jamiu Lawal-Shalom Academy Road Network in Alimosho Local Government Area are part of 36 completed roads earmarked for inauguration.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso disclosed this while speaking to the press on Saturday at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said, “It is important to mention that Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, prioritized the completion of new and ongoing projects despite the global economic meltdown and spiralling inflation,

He said the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has completed and has earmarked for commissioning 36 Roads, 5 Bridges and a pedestrian Bridge to Lagosians.”

According to Omotoso the State government as part of efforts to create sustainable communities, improve connectivity and provide effective by-pass to areas of traffic gridlocks, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Administration has completed the Babafemi Dada With Bridge Projects, in Alimosho LGA, and the project will be commissioned by Mr Governor on Monday”

Omotoso said Mr Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat thought it through to provide not only a reinforced concrete bridge but also the approach roads connecting Igando and Ayobo communities.

Babafemi Dada with Bridge-Yinka Folarin-Jamiu Lawal-Shalom Academy Road Network in Alimosho Local Government Area is a 1.57Km long semi-rigid pavement road with 250m Deck on Pile Bridge will provide a shorter route for motorists connecting LASU-IBA road (Idowu Egba bus stop) with Candos road (Academy bus stop) in Baruwa community.

