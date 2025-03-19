 Sanwo-Olu Commission Blocks Of Classrooms In Ikorodu

Share

There was an atmosphere of excitement and appreciation on Wednesday, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu officially commissioned ultra-modern blocks of Classrooms and other facilities at Owode-Onirin and Ibeshe Communities in the Ikorodu axis of the State.

At Ajegunle, Owode-Onirin, the Governor commissioned a block of eighteen classrooms and a food shed at Ajegunle Junior High School, which was destroyed by flood some years ago.

He also opened another block of 18 Classrooms, a Football Pitch, a food Canteen, 20 units of toilet Facilities and a multi-purpose sports Court at Keme Balogun Junior/Senior High School, in Ibeshe Area.

The Schools were parts of the projects executed by the Special Committee on Repair of Public Schools, SCRPS, set up by the Governor to carry out the building and repair of Schools across the State.

Speaking at the event, the Governor said education is part of the pillars of his THEMES+ agenda.

He said: “These ambitious events consolidate our commitment to the development and pursuit of educational excellence and socio-economic development in Lagos.

“Education, a cornerstone of our THEMES+ development agenda, is the engine that drives economic growth, reduces inequality, and empowers individuals to break the cycle of poverty.

“By investing in these Schools, we are investing in the socio-economic fabric of this community,” the Governor said.

Sanwo-Olu expressed satisfaction that the projects also testify to the fulfilment of his electoral promises, one of which is addressing challenges in the education sector.

“We are happy we can keep all of our promises. We assure you to make Lagos bigger and better. Part of our 30-year development plan is to make education an important pillar that we will continue to deliver on.

“We will not shy away from this responsibility and do more for our people.”

Also speaking, Commissioner for Basic Education, Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun stressed that the simultaneous commissioning of new 16 blocks of classrooms across the State was a demonstration of the Governor’s commitment to providing “top-notch education to Lagosians.”

“This is a shining testament to your dedication to the well-being of the students, providing conducive learning environments and opportunities for students to develop their physical and emotional skills. We are investing in the future of the students, providing them with resources to excel in life.

Chairman Special Committee on Repair of Public Schools, SCRPS, Hakeem Smith, while giving an overview of the construction of the school said the deplorable condition of the school was brought to the attention of the governor who immediately ordered repair work to be carried out.

“The school got attention when the governor heard about its poor state. It has two bungalows that were in bad condition.

“When we started work, one of the bungalows was destroyed and a soil test was conducted to determine the type of foundation,” he said

Smith explained that the new school is equipped with modern facilities such as 20 Toilets, Football Pitch, Race Track, basketball and Tennis Courts.

While commending the Governor for efforts at revamping Schools across the State, Smith added that the population of students in public schools have increased as parents are now withdrawing their children from private Schools and enrolling them in public schools.

“You have shown immense support to revamping Lagos schools. The population in public schools has increased,” Smith enthused.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of All Progressives Congress in the State, Cornelius Ojelabi lauded Governor Sanwo-Olu for fulfilling his election promises to the people.

He assured the people of Ikorodu that the party will continue to provide more infrastructure. He also thanked the Governor for not “disappointing the party.”

Dauda Olagoke, Principal, Keme Balogun Junior /Senior College lauded the Governor, saying: “You are indeed a role model. You epitomize perfection, you love these students.”

