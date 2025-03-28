Sanwo-Olu Commiserates With Nigerian Tribune Over Editorial Board Chair’s Death

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed his condolences to the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper, on the passing of its Editorial Board Chairman, Prof. Wale Are Olaitan.

He described the death of Prof. Olaitan, a distinguished member of the Editorial Board for more than three decades, as a colossal loss to the Nigerian Tribune and the media industry in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Prof. Olaitan, a highly respected columnist, was among those who shaped the country’s sociopolitical sphere through his column, ‘Discourse’, published every Tuesday in the Nigerian Tribune.

The governor urged the management and staff of the African Newspapers of Nigeria PLC, the publisher of the Nigerian Tribune, and the entire family, friends and associates of the deceased to accept Olaitan’s departure in good faith.

Sanwo-Olu also described Olaitan, a professor of Political Science, who had the honour of being the first alumnus of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ogun State, to serve as its vice chancellor, as a distinguished scholar and advocate for social justice.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I extend my deepest condolences to the media industry, particularly African Newspapers of Nigeria PLC, on the passing of the Chairman, Editorial Board of Nigerian Tribune .

“Prof. Wale Are Olaitan was a respected columnist who made a positive impact during his lifetime through his weekly column, ‘Discourse’, published every Tuesday in the Nigerian Tribune.”

