Sanwo-Olu Commiserates With Ajimobi Family Over Daughter’s Death

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed his condolences to the family of the former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, particularly Florence Ajimobi, over the passing of their first daughter, Bisola Kola-Daisi.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the incident as tragic and shocking.

He also sympathized with the husband of the deceased, Idris Kola-Daisi, and his family, urging them, as well as friends and associates of Bisola Kola-Daisi, to take solace in God.

Governor Sanwo-Olu praised the late Bisola Kola-Daisi, who served as Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, for living a short but impactful life.

He noted that she left her footprints on various national projects and positively touched the lives of many.

He said: “The death of a loved one is very painful and irreparable, but we must always take solace in God, especially when the deceased has lived a good life, just like the late Mrs. Bisola Kola-Daisi.

“I sympathize with the former Oyo State First Lady, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi; the widower, Mr. Idris Kola-Daisi; and the entire Ajimobi and Kola-Daisi families over this great loss.

“I pray that God grants the late Mrs. Bisola Kola-Daisi eternal rest and gives her family and friends the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss while averting further tragedy in the family.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

