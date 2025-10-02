Sanwo-Olu Commends Ecobank’s Design & Build Exhibition

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the Ecobank Design & Build Exhibition, describing the initiative as perfectly aligned with the state’s vision to create a modern, livable, and sustainable Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mrs. Bukola Agbaminoja, CEO of the Lagos State Film & Video Censors Board, at this year’s edition of the exhibition, applauded Ecobank for hosting a highly successful event. He urged financiers to view infrastructure and housing not as abstract concepts, but as viable projects with long-term social and economic value.

Challenging architects, builders, and engineers, he called for innovation that minimizes environmental impact, embraces energy efficiency, and ensures inclusivity for women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. “The Design & Build platform goes beyond visual displays, providing insights into environmentally friendly and resilient solutions for urban growth.

Our future hinges on what we build today, how we build it, and for whom we build it,” the Governor noted. Also speaking, Mobolaji Adeniyi, President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), applauded Ecobank’s contribution to the industry. He emphasized the NIA’s collaboration with private sector players to deliver quality designs and sustainable projects.

The second edition of the Ecobank Design & Build Expo concluded in grand style with over 60 top-tier exhibitors. It attracted government officials, academics, industry professionals, students, regulators, and diplomats.

Attendees engaged in interactive sessions, networked with decision-makers, gained insights into global trends, and enjoyed enhanced brand visibility. Many exhibitors praised the event’s organization and urged Ecobank to continue hosting the fair.