Sanwo –Olu Commends Church Of Latter – Day Saints

Share

Governor Babajide Sanwo – Olu of Lagos State has commended the leadership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter – day Saints and the Church for its commitment to spiritual development.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the commendation on Saturday during the ground breaking ceremony of the Lagos Temple in Ikoyi.

Sanwo – Olu who was represented at the event by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Affairs, Very Rev Bukola Adeleke, said that he was confident that the church would complete the project successfully.

He said: “This foundation is built on solid rock, and we believe God will see it through to completion. The Church has been a vessel for spreading the Gospel and winning souls, and we encourage them to continue in this divine mission.”

Adeleke added that the state government is pleased to support such initiatives, saying the governor sent him to the event to show solidarity and to celebrate with the Church.

Earlier, President of the Africa West Area Presidency of the Church, Elder Alfred Kyungu, who offered the groundbreaking prayer, emphasized the temple’s role as a “house of the Lord” for sacred ordinances and covenants.

He said: “The temple is a sacred place where members are going to perform sacred ordinances and make covenant.”

He noted that the temple will serve as a place for members to perform eternal family sealings and other ordinances not conducted in regular chapels.

“Unlike chapels, which host Sunday worship, sacrament services, and community activities, temples are dedicated for specific religious rites. An open house will invite the public to tour the temple before its dedication, after which only worthy church members may enter,” he explained.

Elder Kyungu highlighted the temple’s potential to strengthen faith and contribute to nation-building by fostering closer connections to Jesus Christ and encouraging disciples to live by divine commandments.

“Our faith increases our knowledge about God and draws us closer to him. It makes us better men and women in society and this is one way to develop a better nation,” he said.

Other dignitaries who attended the event are: Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho; CSP Ezekiel Ugbotor of the Police Chaplaincy, who represented the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Jimoh Moshood; Dr. Tunde Akanni, professor of journalism, Lagos State University; and Dr. Reuben Abati, Presenter, Arise News TV).

Others are Mr Iheanacho Nwosu, Editor, Daily Sun; Mr. Festus Eriye, Weekend Editor, The Nation; Ms. Tessy Igomu, Deputy Editor, Weekend Punch, and Dr. Adekunle Hassan, Chairman, Eye Foundation.

The Lagos Nigeria temple will be built on a 2.7-acre land. The plan is for a building of approximately 19,800 square feet, with an arrival centre and patron housing, the statement said.

The groundbreaking of the temple in Lagos marks the second such event in Nigeria after a similar ceremony was held in Aba, Abia State, over two decades ago.

Share