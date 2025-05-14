Sanwo-Olu Commends Charter House Lagos On Investment In Educational Infrastructure

Share

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has lauded the management team of Charterhouse Lagos, for the international school’s outstanding level of educational infrastructure.

Speaking during a special visit to the educational institution’s state-of-the-art campus in Ogombo, the Governor, who was accompanied by a delegation, including the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Samuel Egube, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and His Royal Majesty, Oba Muslim Abiodun Ogunbo, Oba of Ogombo, among other dignitaries, commended what he described as the school’s, “learner-focused approach to education.”

He said: “It’s clearly a wonderful educational institution, well thought out and deeply learner-centred. What Charterhouse Lagos has done is place the students at the heart of everything. You can see from every detail that the environment has been intentionally created to support true learning. It is a place where pupils thrive, and where parents can feel confident that meaningful education is taking place.”

The Governor added: “As a government, we commend this level of private sector investment in educational infrastructure. There’s room for both public and private contributions, and it’s important that we work together to build a strong educational ecosystem. I’m here to show support and will be closely watching the progress made by Charterhouse Lagos.”

John Todd, Director of Education at Charterhouse Lagos, expressed gratitude for the visit, saying: “It was an absolute honour to host His Excellency and other distinguished guests. Our mission has always been to deliver a transformative learning experience, one that nurtures curiosity, character, and global mindedness. Today’s visit reinforces our belief that great education is a shared responsibility.”

In her remarks, Angela Hencher, Chief Operations Officer at Charterhouse Lagos, said: “Charterhouse Lagos is more than a school, it is a statement of commitment to excellence. We are proud to be part of the educational transformation taking place in Nigeria, West Africa and excited about what the future holds for our students, families, and the wider community.”

According to a press release: “The visit marks a significant moment in the journey of Charterhouse Lagos, as it continues to redefine educational standards in Nigeria, blending British heritage with a bold, modern vision for learning.”

Share