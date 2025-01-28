Sanwo-Olu Comforts Mbah, Enugu State Over Tanker Explosion

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated his Enugu State counterpart, Mr. Peter Mbah over the loss of lives in the petrol tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday along the Ugwu Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway of Enugu State.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Chairman of the SouthWest Governors Forum, in a statement released on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, extended his condolences to his Enugu State counterpart, Mr. Peter Mbah; the families and friends of the victims; the government; and the people of Enugu State.

He said: “The news of the devastating petrol tanker explosion at the Ugwu Onyeama section of the EnuguOnitsha Expressway which claimed some lives, is deeply worrisome and calls for concern.

“My family, alongside the government and people of Lagos State, sympathise with Governor Peter Mbah, the government, and citizens of Enugu State, as well as victims’ family and friends, over the tragic incident. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all the victims of the fuel tanker explosion in Enugu State.

Share

Please follow and like us: