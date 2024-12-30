Sanwo-Olu: Civil Servants Must Recognise Service Delivery, Recommit To Hardwork

Share

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged civil servants in the state to recommit themselves to excellence, stressing that the state’s civil service has become a model for other subnationals in the country.

The governor gave the charge in his speech at the special luncheon for the ‘2024 Outstanding Public Servants in Lagos State’, held in Ikeja.

He urged civil servants on the state’s payroll, not only to sustain their dedication to the reputation if the state as model to orders in the country.

He also gave out six brand new cars to members if staff who were adjudged with outstanding performance in the course of the year.

While the State’s Civil Service has become the trailblazer in terms of governance and service delivery, Sanwo-Olu charged government workers to see themselves as the Service to beat among its peers, maintaining that there is room for improvement. A total of 210 out of total 285 selected Senior and Junior officers won awards for outstanding performance.

The Governor urged them to rededicate to duty and always reflect excellence in all they do in the State’s Public Service. He urged the lucky winners not to relent in their efforts at being the best as they remain ahead by challenging the status quo.

The governor, while applauding their contributions to the development and growth in making the Lagos State public service the best among the rest and an envy all through their positive impacts, also restated the commitment of his administration to make the Service more functional.

In his remarks, the Head of Service, Bode Agoro thanked the governor for his unwavering commitment to prioritising staff matters and welfare and approving end of the year hundred percent basic salaries payments of 13th month as end of the year bonus.

Welcoming participants to the event, Agoro said the auspicious occasion is specially set aside to recognize Officers who have been adjudged outstanding in both the Junior and Senior Categories across Ministries, adding that the event also marks the Grand Finale of activities commemorating the Year 2024 Public Service Week.

