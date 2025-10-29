Sanwo-Olu Charges S’West To Light Path For Nigeria’s Rebirth

Lagos State Governor and Chairman, South-West Governors’ Forum, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged the South-West region to take the lead in charting Nigeria’s rebirth by deepening collaboration across states, sectors and communities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call on Wednesday at the South-West Citizen–Government Engagement Summit held in Akure, Ondo State. The summit, themed “Strengthening Democracy Through Dialogue: Assessing Progress, Charting the Future,” brought together political and traditional leaders, civil society groups, youth and women leaders, as well as ethnic and religious stakeholders.

In his keynote address, Sanwo-Olu said the moment called for unity of purpose and collective action toward a shared regional agenda that guarantees inclusive growth.

“We are gathered not merely to reflect on our journey but to reimagine our destiny, a South-West that once again sets the pace for Nigeria’s development and becomes the standard for others to emulate,” he said.

Highlighting recent policy initiatives, the Governor described the establishment of the South-West Development Commission (SWDC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a “bold affirmation of our collective destiny.”

“It provides us with an institutional platform to plan, integrate, and deliver the kind of regional transformation that defined the old Western Region under Chief Obafemi Awolowo,” he noted.

“Let us rally around this new Commission, not in rhetoric but in action. As the great sage, Obafemi Awolowo, reminded us, ‘It is not life that matters, but the courage you bring into it.’ Now is the time to summon that courage once again — to reclaim our heritage of innovation, education, and good governance.”

Sanwo-Olu underscored the importance of unity and shared learning among South-West states, saying:

“We must deepen collaboration — across states, across sectors, and across communities. Diversity has always been our strength; harmony has always been our advantage. Let us deploy these assets toward a shared regional agenda that delivers inclusive growth for every citizen.

We must institutionalise peer learning among our state governments — sharing insights, replicating success stories, and jointly pursuing regional infrastructure that binds us together rather than keeping us apart.”

He challenged the region to reclaim its pioneering spirit:

“The South-West has always been a land of firsts in education, in broadcasting, in urban planning, and in governance. The question before us today is simple: Can we, once again, light the path for Nigeria’s rebirth? I say yes, we can, because the spirit of innovation and unity that defined our past still lives in us. Let us not waste this season of extraordinary opportunity.”

Commending President Tinubu for what he called transformative leadership, the Governor said Nigeria was being reshaped into a “land of renewed confidence, investment, and prosperity.”

“Under the transformative leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Nigeria is being reshaped into a land of renewed confidence, investment, and prosperity.

“The results speak for themselves: a more stable currency, a unified exchange rate, growing exports, surging revenues, and renewed investor optimism. These are not abstract numbers; they are the visible footprints of the Renewed Hope vision — a testament to what resolute leadership can achieve.”

He added that the initial hardship experienced as a result of the reforms was now giving way to tangible benefits:

“The reforms did not start out easily, as we can all attest to. But the President, more than anyone else, was confident that the temporary pain would be followed by permanent benefits. And time has surely vindicated him and reaffirmed that Nigerians made the best and most beneficial electoral choice in 2023, which we must consolidate upon in 2027!”

Sanwo-Olu also pointed out that Lagos State stood to gain significantly from the improved economic climate:

“For states like Lagos that have several investment-worthy initiatives cutting across infrastructure, transportation, agriculture, the digital and creative economy, the blue economy, tourism and entertainment, and many more, this is very good news. President Tinubu’s leadership continues to teach us that boldness and consistency are the twin engines of national renewal.

We are now more confident than ever that our landmark public-private partnership (PPP) investment projects, like the 4th Mainland Bridge, the Lagos Green Line, the Lekki International Airport, and others, will now be able to attract more investors and partners, given the macroeconomic stability that Nigeria is enjoying.”

He said Lagos was also strategically positioned to benefit from increased exports and port activities:

“Also, for us in Lagos, we are very well positioned to benefit from Nigeria’s emergence as an export powerhouse, given that Lagos is home to three of Nigeria’s busiest ports. Increased port activity will create more jobs and generate more revenues and taxes.

Lagos State first benefited from the President’s foresight when he was Governor a quarter of a century ago and is again benefiting from that remarkable foresight now that he is President.”