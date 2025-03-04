Sanwo-Olu Charges Ecowas On Regional Integration, United West Africa

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to recommit themselves to the ideals of regional integration and the vision of a prosperous, peaceful, and united West Africa.

He also implored all the countries in ECOWAS to remove trade barriers by ensuring free movement in the West African corridor and build a region that is not only prosperous and peaceful but is also inclusive and equitable, as well as a region where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the Opening Ceremony of the Parliamentary Seminar of the ECOWAS Parliament in celebration of 50 years of ECOWAS and 25 years of the ECOWAS Parliament, held at the Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday.

He said the anniversaries are testaments to the vision, resilience, and collective will of the people of West Africa to build a united, prosperous, and peaceful region.

He added: “We must strengthen our institutions to ensure they are responsive, inclusive, and effective. We must deepen economic integration by removing barriers to trade, investment, and the free movement of people.

“We should promote peace and security by addressing the root causes of conflict and fostering dialogue and reconciliation. We must also empower our youth by investing in education, innovation, and job creation.”

