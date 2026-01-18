Sanwo-Olu Charges Councillors To Make Laws With Purpose

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged councillors across the 377 wards in the state to perform their oversight functions with purpose and represent their constituents with empathy while making laws.

Sanwo-Olu gave this charge during the onboarding and retreat programme organised for councillors in Lagos State on Friday at Novotel Hotels, Lekki, Lagos.

The Governor, represented by the Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, stated that local government is where citizens form their strongest impressions of governance, leadership, and democracy.

“The people of Lagos State are counting on you to help build a local government system that is responsive, inclusive, accountable, and development-driven, which reflects the T.H.E.M.E.S. Plus Agenda of our administration and the aspirations of the people. I want to urge you to see your tenure not in terms of years served, but in terms of lives that you will touch and legacies that you will leave behind within your respective communities,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr. Bolaji Robert, thanked the Governor for approving the retreat, which, according to him, demonstrates his commitment to strengthening local governance, deepening democratic values, and building a capable, accountable, and people-centred leadership across Lagos State.

He also congratulated the councillors for emerging as representatives of their respective wards, reiterating that their election was not a product of chance but a reflection of the confidence, trust, and expectations that the people of their communities have placed in them to improve lives at the grassroots.

In his goodwill message, the House Committee Chairman on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Sanni Okanlawon, represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Steve Ogundipe, commended the Ministry for the initiative. He noted that it reflects the State Government’s determination to promote effective leadership and strengthen governance at the grassroots.

He added that the engagements would broaden councillors’ perspectives and sharpen their legislative skills to deliver people-oriented governance within their communities.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mrs. Kikelomo Bolarinwa, urged participants to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during the programme to engender sustainable development, improved legislation, and inclusive representation in their respective domains.

The Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki LGA, Sesan Olowa, in his goodwill message, expressed confidence that the retreat would promote professionalism and cohesion among councillors across the state, thereby strengthening the Councillors’ Forum and contributing meaningfully to local governance, stability, and the overall development of Lagos State.