Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Two Years Of Blue Line With 50% Fare Slash

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is celebrating the second anniversary of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line with the announcement of a 50 per cent reduction in fares for all passengers on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

The fare slash was announced in a post on his verified Facebook handle on Wednesday morning, September 3.

“To mark this second anniversary, I am pleased to announce a 50% reduction in fares on the Blue Line for tomorrow. If you have not yet experienced the Blue Line, I encourage you to take a ride and see what we have built together,” the Governor said.

The Blue Line, inaugurated in 2023, has become a central feature of Lagos’ transport system. According to the Governor, the rail service has successfully moved over five million passengers in two years without recording a single accident.

“Trains now run every ten minutes, making over 90 trips each day. Journeys that once took much longer have become faster and easier,” Sanwo-Olu said in the Facebook post.

The Governor described the achievement as a testament to the state’s commitment to building infrastructure that serves its growing population. “These achievements show that when we work with dedication and purpose, we can build systems that truly serve the people,” he noted.

Sanwo-Olu expressed appreciation to Lagosians for their trust and support since the project’s commissioning, emphasising that the Blue Line belongs to the people.

He assured residents that the state government will continue expanding its transport master plan to ease commuting challenges in Africa’s most populous city.

“Our journey is far from over. Step by step, we are creating the Lagos we all desire, building a city where moving around is easier, safer, and faster. Together, we are shaping the Lagos of our future,” Sanwo-Olu affirmed.

The LRMT Blue Line, which runs from Marina to Mile 2, is the first fully electrified rail line in Lagos and part of the state’s long-term multi-modal transport blueprint.