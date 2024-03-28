Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Tinubu At 72

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has joined a host of other leaders to celebrate President Bola Tinubu on his 72nd birthday anniversary, saying he is a brave, bold, and fervent leader who is dedicated to the advancement, expansion, and development of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Governor said since taking office on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu has shown unmatched patriotism, integrity, honesty, and courage in the task of guiding the ship of Nigeria in the right direction.

He noted that President Tinubu is deserving of celebration for his contribution to national development.

According to him, Tinubu has led Nigeria with integrity and transparency by making audacious choices to address issues that are impeding the country’s and Nigerians’ prosperity. Mr. Gboyega Akosile is the Special Adviser for Media and Publicity.

Sanwo-Olu characterises the President as a brilliant tactician and visionary whose democratic credentials make him an excellent subject for political economy scholars to research.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, the people of Lagos State, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), leaders, and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, I congratulate our leader, President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

“President Tinubu has sacrificed the greater part of his life in the service of our dear State and Nigeria. He contributed to the enthronement of democracy and good governance, serving first as a Senator in the aborted third republic and later as a pro-democracy activist, working tirelessly as a member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) to struggle for the de-annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

“President Tinubu’s financial wizardry and economic intellect, which he put to good use as the Governor of Lagos State, have taken our dear state to a greater height. Today, Lagos is the pride of Nigeria, occupying an enviable position as the fifth-largest economy in Africa.

“President Tinubu has made positive impacts in the country through the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration. His unblemished service and track record of impressive achievements in public office have made him a role model for many Nigerians.

“As President Tinubu celebrates his 72nd birthday, it is our prayer that God will grant him more prosperous years in good health and wisdom as he continues to serve our dear nation.”