Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Seyi Tinubu At 40

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, on his 40th birthday.

He described Seyi Tinubu, who turns 40 today, as an industrious, dedicated and passionate young man who has become a role model to millions of youths in different parts of the country.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said Seyi Tinubu had made positive impacts in many lives as a kind-hearted person.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, I extend my warmest congratulations to Seyi Tinubu, the son of our leader, President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

“Seyi Tinubu’s 40th birthday marks not only a milestone in his personal journey but also a moment of deep reflection for what he stands for, the lives he has touched and the positive impacts he has made within and outside government.”